Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians by two wickets to start IPL 2021 with a win. AB de Villiers, who scored 48, and Glenn Maxwell (39) were the stars for RCB with the bat after Harshal Patel's 5/27 restricted Mumbai Indians to 159/9. Chris Lynn top-scored for Mumbai with a 35-ball 49. His innings was studded with four boundaries and three maximums. Lynn leads the Orange Cap list and is the highest run-scorer in IPL 2021 after the opening game. He is followed by RCB pair De Villiers and Maxwell. Take a look at the updated Orange Cap list.

Indian Premier League season 14 kicked off on April 9 with the blockbuster clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. IPL 2021 will run for a month and a half with the final scheduled to be played at Ahmedabad on May 30. The victorious team will lift the trophy. But players will also be rewarded for individual success. The highest run-scorer in the Indian Premier League is awarded the Orange Cap while the highest wicket-taker in the tournament receives the Purple. Here take a look at what is an Orange Cap and the past winners of the Orange Cap.

The Orange Cap is awarded to the batsmen who scores the most runs in a single edition of the IPL. Introduced in 2008, the Orange Cap has been so far won by 10 different cricketers. KL Rahul won the Orange Cap last season after scoring 670 runs in 14 matches. David Warner (3) has won the Orange Cap most number of times while Chris Gayle is the only other cricketer to win the Orange Cap more than once. Shaun Marsh won the Orange Cap in the inaugural edition in 2008. Matthew Hayden (2009), Sachin Tendulkar (2010), Chris Gayle (2011, 2012), Michael Hussey (2013), Robin Uthappa (2014), David Warner (2015, 2017, 2019), Virat Kohli (2016), Kane Williamson (2018) and KL Rahul (2020) are the other batsmen to have won the Orange Cap in IPL history.

IPL 2021 Orange Cap Holder: List of Leading Run-Scorers in Indian Premier League 14

Sr No Player Name Country Team Matches Runs 1 Chris Lynn Australia MI 1 49 2 AB de Villiers South Africa RCB 1 48 3 Glenn Maxwell Australia RCB 1 39

Note: List Updated After MI vs RCB IPL 2021 Match

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions as well as the most successful team in the history of the competition with five titles, including consecutive title wins in 2019 and 2020. Chennai Super Kings are the second most successful team with three titles while Kolkata Knight Riders have won the title twice. Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad and the defunct Deccan Chargers have won the trophy once each.

