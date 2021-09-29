Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in match 43 of Indian Premier League in Dubai. With this win, Virat Kohli's men took a step closer to playoff qualification, extending the gap between them and the teams below them. RCB bowlers including Harshal Patel in addition to Glenn Maxwell were once again the stars of the show in a routine win. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

After being asked to bat first, Rajasthan Royals started on the front foot courtesy of some power-hitting from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Evin Lewis, with the latter scoring a half-century. However, the RR batters once again lost their way in the middle overs, as RCB were able to restrict them to a sub-par score. VIVO IPL 2021 Purple Cap Holder List: Harshal Patel Continues to Top List of Bowlers With Most Wickets.

Chasing the target, Royal Challengers Bangalore were given a brilliant start by Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal which set the team on an easy chase and despite experiencing a scare in the middle overs, Glenn Maxwell managed to finish the job. Meanwhile, here are some stats from RR vs RCB, IPL 2021 clash.

# George Garton made his RCB and IPL debut

# Evin Lewis Scored his 3rd IPL fifty

# Evin Lewis is only the 4th RR batsman to register a 50+ score in IPL 2021

# Evin Lewis became George Garton's maiden IPL wicket

# Yashasvi Jaiswal became Dan Christian's first wicket for RCB

# Harshal Patel (10) has taken the most wickets in IPL 2021 in 20th over

# Glenn Maxwell completed 7000 runs in T20 cricket

# Glenn Maxwell scored his 10th IPL fifty

Both teams will now turn their attention towards their next games in the competition as they hope to achieve their objectives. Rajasthan Royals have a tough assignment as they face table-toppers Chennai Super Kings while Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on playoff hopefuls Punjab Kings.

