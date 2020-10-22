Riding on a sensational half-century by Manish Pandey, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets, advancing to the fifth position in the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) team standings. Chasing 155 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow fell early as Jofra Archer spitted venom with the new ball. Just when Royals were looking in command, Manish Pandey joined forces with Vijay Shankar, and since then it was one-way traffic. Pandey (87) was the aggressor in the partnership while the all-rounder (52) played steadily. The duo completely neutralized the Royals’ bowlers as SRH crossed the line with two overs to spare. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Earlier in the day, SRH skipper David Warner won the toss and elected to field first. From Robin Uthappa to Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson, several batsmen got starts, but none were able to play a significant knock. Riyan Parag and Jofra Archer played some excellent shots in the end overs as RR mustered 154/6. Jason Holder was the pick of the SRH bowlers, scalping three wickets in his first game of the tournament. The total was indeed not a huge one, but Hyderabad had lost all their previous games while chasing this season. Nevertheless, the Orange Army didn’t fail to perform this time. Meanwhile, let’s look at how netizens praised Pandey and Shankar. RR vs SRH Highlights IPL 2020.

With this, SRH’s hope of making it to the playoffs remain intact. Their next assignment is against KL Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 24. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals remained at the seventh position, and just like CSK, their hopes of making to the playoffs are highly unlikely.

