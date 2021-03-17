Sachin Tendulkar has achieved many milestones in his prolific career. But one of the most endearing feats was his 100 centuries in International cricket. On March 16, 2012, Sachin Tendulkar slammed his 100th century and added a shining feather to his blistering hat. Currently, Sachin Tendulkar is busy with the Road Safety Series 2021 and celebrated the ninth anniversary of his feat yesterday with the members of the team. The Master Blaster was seen cutting a cake with Yuvraj Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Irfan Pathan and others. Pragyan Ojha shared the video of the same on his social media page. On This Day in 2012: Sachin Tendulkar Registered His 100th International Century at Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Even Irfan Pathan shared pictures of the celebration on his social media page. Sachin Tendulkar when he slammed his 100th International century, was playing against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2012. The match was held at Mirpur in Bangladesh. However, it ended with Bangladesh winning the game by five wickets. Now, let's have a look at the video shared by Ojha.

Different day but the reason remains the same. Celebrating @sachin_rt paaji’s 100th 100. pic.twitter.com/gKvubhsBHI — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) March 16, 2021

Irfan Pathan

I had the best seat in the house when @sachin_rt paaji scored 100th International 💯 and today as well:) pic.twitter.com/SVFO20LCwb — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 16, 2021

On Tuesday even the International Cricket Council and the BCCI hailed Sachin Tendulkar for his feat. Post this, the IPL franchises including Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings had hailed the former Indian cricketer for his rare feat.

