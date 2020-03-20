Sachin Tendulkar Compares Coronavirus Scare to Test Cricket, Explains Importance of Patience in Times of Pandemic

Sachin Tendulkar (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The coronavirus outbreak has certainly taken the world by storm and people across the globe are scared about how to avoid or fight this pandemic. In the time of crisis, India’s legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar to take inspiration from the values of Test cricket in order to avoid the epidemic. The 2011 World Cup winner said that the longest format of the games teaches you patience and that’s exactly what the people need now. Sachin Tendulkar Asks Citizens to Act Responsibly to Keep COVID-19 at Bay (Watch Video).

"Cricket is a unique sport. Most sports compete against each other for fans’ attention, but cricket competes with ever-evolving versions of itself. There has been much debate about the relevance of Test Cricket in the fast-paced T20 world. While the world battles the Covid-19 pandemic, this is probably the time for all of us to draw lessons from the grand old format of the game," Tendulkar said to the Times of India.

Tendulkar also explained how Test cricket helps you for respecting what you don’t understand and the importance of defence in unfavourable circumstances. "Test cricket rewards you for respecting what you don’t understand. It makes you value the virtue of patience. When you don’t understand the pitch conditions or the bowler, defence comes the best form of attack,” added the Master Blaster.

“Patience is what we require now if we have to defend well. In my entire life as a professional cricketer and beyond, I never thought I would see anything like this. Cricket in India and globally has come to a complete standstill,” he said.

"To use a cricketing metaphor, while individual brilliance can help a team in shorter formats of the game, in Test cricket it is all about partnerships and teamwork. If a batter faces the easy overs and keeps letting the partners take on menacing bowlers, then he or she may score runs and remain unbeaten, but the innings will collapse. This is a valuable lesson for us to learn from,” said Tendulkar.

Well, cricket is one of the most popular sports across the globe and Tendulkar’s point of view will certainly impress many fanatics of the game. On previous occasions too, the highest-run scorer in International cricket urged his fans and well-wishers to stay safe and take all the necessary precautions in order to avoid the disease.