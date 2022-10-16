Sachin Tendulkar had a unique way to laud Namibia after they pulled off a sensational 55-run win over Sri Lanka in a Group A clash at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, October 16. Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar wrote, "Namibia has told the cricketing world today… “Nam” yaad rakhna!" which translates to 'remember the name.' Reacting to this praise by one of the greats of the game, Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus responded stating, "Nam yaad rakhna!"

Here's How their Conversation Went:

