Mumbai, March 5: India's batting legend Sachin Tendulkar mourned the passing of former Ranji Trophy star and a stalwart of Mumbai Maidan cricket, Padmakar Shivalkar, who passed away due to age-related issues on Monday. Tendulkar, himself being an inspiration to come out of Mumbai, recalled playing against Shivalkar at the age of 13 and hailed his ‘smooth action and rhythm which was a treat to watch'. IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian Cricket Team Players Wear Black Armbands Against Australia To Honour Padmakar Shivalkar.

On Tuesday, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team was wearing black armbands during their ICC Champions Trophy semifinal clash with Australia in honour of the left-arm spinner He was 84 and considered one of the best players not to have played for the national team. Born on September 14, 1940, Shivalkar was a left-arm spinner, who served Mumbai cricket with distinction in a two-decade-long career, retiring at the ripe age of 50.

Sachin Tendulkar's Tweet for Padmakar Shivalkar's Demise

Mumbai cricket has lost a stalwart and wonderful human being in Paddy Sir. I was 13 years old when I got the opportunity to face him in the nets on a few occasions at Shivaji Park. His smooth action and rhythm were a treat to watch. He will be remembered forever. Heartfelt… pic.twitter.com/pRKeKoCgsJ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 4, 2025

Shivalkar was unlucky not to be selected for the Indian Test side as his career coincided with that of the legendary left-arm spinner Bishan Singh Bedi. He did a tour with an Indian team to Sri Lanka in 1973–74, playing in both matches and taking four wickets. But the matches were considered not official Tests.

Shivalkar, revered in Mumbai cricket as Paddy sir, played 124 First-class matches, claiming 589 wickets at an average of 19.69. He had 43 five-wicket hauls and had taken 10 wickets in a match on 13 occasions and had a best bowling figures of 8-16 against Tamil Nadu in the 1972-73 Ranji Trophy season. Padmakar Shivalkar Dies: BCCI Shares Tribute Mourning the Loss of Legendary Mumbai Spinner.

He still holds the record for being the highest wicket-taker for Mumbai in domestic cricket. In 2016, Shivalkar was awarded the C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest honour conferred by BCCI on a former player.

