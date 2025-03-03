Former Ranji Trophy star and a stalwart of Mumbai Maidan cricket, Padmar Shivalkar passed away due to age-related issues here on Monday, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) informed. He was 84 and considered one of the best players not to have played for the national team. Shivalkar was a left-arm spinner, who served Mumbai cricket with distinction in a two-decade-long career. BCCI mourned the loss of the legendary Indian spinner and shared a post with the video of the moment when Shivalkar was awarded the Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017. Padmakar Shivalkar Dies: Legendary Mumbai Spinner Passes Away at 84.

Padmakar Shivalkar Dies: BCCI Shares Tribute

The BCCI mourns the unfortunate demise of Shri Padmakar Shivalkar, one of India’s finest spinners ever. In a career spanning two decades, Shri Shivalkar played 124 first-class matches, claiming an impressive 589 wickets at an outstanding average of 19.69. For his exceptional… pic.twitter.com/ZWnEKtTPkD — BCCI (@BCCI) March 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)