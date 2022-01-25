In his conversation with former team India head coach Ravi Shastri, Shoaib Akhtar said had Sachin Tendulkar played during the modern era he would have scored '1 lakh runs'. The former Pakistan pacer was referring to usage of two new balls and three Powerplays in contemporary One-Day Internationals (ODIs). Akhtar was talking about the leverage modern day batsman have in the game as was evident in the short clip he shared on Twitter. Legends League Cricket 2022 Schedule, Teams, Squads, Live Streaming Details and Everything We Know So Far About the Inaugural Edition of the T20 Competition.

During the conversation, Shastri also added that bowlers should be allowed to bowl more than two bouncers in an over. The detailed conversation between the two will likely be released on Akhtar's YouTube channel soon. "Coming soon. A knowledgeable hard hitting conversation with great @RaviShastriOfc . About yesterday, today & tomorrow of cricket," Akhtar wrote along with the video.

Here's the Video

Coming soon. A knowledgeable hard hitting conversation with great @RaviShastriOfc . About yesterday, today & tomorrow of cricket. pic.twitter.com/CUIXho40GT — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 25, 2022

Both Akhtar and Shastri are currently in Oman for the Legends League Cricket 2022. Shastri is the Commissioner of the T20 League which features the retired international cricketers. Akhtar is part of the Asia Lions, which comprises of players from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

