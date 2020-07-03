England all-rounder Sam Curran has been tested negative after undergoing COVID-19 test. The southpaw was the part of Team Jos Buttler during England’s intra-squad practice match against Team Ben Stokes. During the second day of the game, the left-arm pacer felt ill and underwent the Test. As the all-rounder is the vital cog of the England team, fans were eagerly waiting for the reports. Fortunately, however, Curran has been tested negative and will continue to be a part of the Three Lions in the forthcoming Test series against West Indies. Sam Curran Undergoes COVID-19 Test After Feeling Ill.

England Cricket Board shared the good news with the fans via their official Twitter account. As the ongoing practice match is set to conclude today, Curran will not be able to take any further part in it. However, ECB has stated that Curran will rejoin the team’s practice session in the next 24 or 48 hours. Also, the Surrey cricketer will further undergo one more COVID-19 Test on Sunday along with his other England teammates.

ECB Confirms The News!!

📰 We can confirm that @CurranSM has tested negative for COVID-19 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 3, 2020

Coming to England’s intra-squad practice match, Curran remained unbeaten after scoring 15 runs for Team Buttler while batting first. James Anderson, Dominic Sibley and Jofra Archer shined in the encounter.

The first clash of the three match series will take place at the Ages Bowl in Southampton. Regular England skipper Joe Root will miss the first Test of the series as he's expecting the birth of his second child. Ben Stokes will handle the reins in his absence. Well, West Indies might be underdogs in the forthcoming series. However, they have many players who can change the course of he game.

