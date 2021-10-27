Scotland would take on Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday, October 27. The match would be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and it is set to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Scotland would be low on confidence and spirit following a 130-run drubbing at the hands of Afghanistan in their first Super 12 stage match earlier this week. Having set a target of 191 to chase, the Scottish batsmen cut a sorry figure for themselves, getting dismantled by the Afghanistan spinners and now they face an uphill task of redeeming their campaign. They are up against Namibia, who some time ago, qualified for the Super 12 for the very first time in their history. They have some in-form players including captain Gerhard Erasmus and all-rounder David Wiese who can change a game any instant. SCO vs NAM Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 21

Scotland would not just seek a win but something that would help them repair their net run-rate, which took a massive blow following their defeat on Monday. They have had a fairly successful competition so far, having won all their matches in the Round 1 stage and this time, they would expect to prepare in a better manner for tougher challenges on their way.

When is Scotland vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Scotland vs Namibia clash in Group 2 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 stage will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 27, 2021 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Super 12

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Scotland vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch SCO vs NAM match telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Scotland vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch Scotland vs Namibia match online.

