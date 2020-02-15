Shahid Afridi Becomes A Proud Father Once Again, Welcomes Fifth Daughter Into the Family (See Post)

Shahid Afridi (photo Credits: @SAfridiOfficial)

Former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi has been blessed with another baby girl and the cricketer is nothing but delighted. The all-rounder took to his official Twitter account and shared the news with his fans and well-wishers. The baby-girl is Afridi’s fifth daughter after Ajwa, Aqsa, Ansha and Asmara. Well, the cricketer is certainly a proud father as he thanked almighty for his infinite “blessings and mercy.” Afridi, who is touted to be one of the best all-rounders in the history of the game, has a huge fan-following and thus, the comment sections of the post didn’t take long in getting filled with wishes and congratulatory messages from all around the world. Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi Bat for India-Pakistan Bilateral Series.

“The Almighty’s infinite blessings & mercy are upon me...already having been granted 4 wonderful daughters I have now been blessed with a 5th, Alhamdulillah. Sharing this good news with my well-wishers... #FourbecomeFive,” read the caption of the picture shared by the star cricketer on the micro-blogging website. In the snap, Afridi can be seen holding his new family member in hand and his gladness can be clearly seen on his face. Meanwhile, let’s look at the post.

See Post:

The Almighty’s infinite blessings & mercy are upon me...already having been granted 4 wonderful daughters I have now been blessed with a 5th, Alhamdulillah. Sharing this good news with my well-wishers... #FourbecomeFive pic.twitter.com/Yb4ikjghGC — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 14, 2020

Speaking of Shahid Afridi, the star cricketer bid adieu to international cricket in 2016 but has been actively participating in various T20 leagues around the World. Well, the talismanic cricketer is certainly going strong at 39 and is not likely to hang up his boots anytime soon.