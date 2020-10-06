Former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has reacted to the growing number of sexual violence of women worldwide. Hasan, whose one year ban from cricket is set to end on October 28, shared a lengthy message on social media pledging to fight and protect each other’s rights. Shakib also called for all to join hands and fight “against this moral plague in our country and protect our women and children so they can dream and live their lives without fear.” He recently travelled to be with his family in the United States after Bangladesh’s tour of Sri Lanka was postponed due to disagreement over quarantine protocols. Medical Student Tabish Khan From J&K Turns Waste Into Masterpieces of Art (Check Video).

Shakib started his message by stating “I am the son of a wonderful woman, husband to a wonderful woman, brother to a wonderful woman and the father of two young wonderful women too.” He also added that he won’t stay silent against the heinous crimes against women and children.

“I cannot stay silent against the heinous wrong doings, especially rape and murder, these savage beings are committing against women and children irrespective of their age or religion on a daily basis and neither should you. I stand against all kinds of hatred and violence against human beings.

“It is our duty to protect and fight for each others' rights just as our freedom fighters fought for our rights when it mattered most,” Shakib wrote on Facebook. “Let us join hands and fight against this moral plague in our country and protect our women and children so they can dream and live their lives without fear. Remember, if we let this barbaric behavior and mentality continue, one day the victim may end up actually being one of our loved ones.”

Meanwhile, Shakib Al Hasan has not played cricket for over a year now and is currently serving a year ban after failing to inform a corrupt approach. He was supposed to be part of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) and even put his name in the players' auctions. But the Bangladesh cricket board have announced no cricketer from the country will be allowed to participate in the tournament and will not be given the NOC to travel abroad.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2020 01:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).