Shakib Al Hasan will skip the forthcoming Test series against Sri Lanka to make himself available for the entire IPL 2021 season. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) operations head Akram Khan confirmed that Shakib, who was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 3.20 Crore at the IPL 2021 players auction, has been granted leave during the Test series to participate in the Indian Premier League. The 33-year-old will, however, be available for the three-match ODI series preceding the start of the IPL. Kolkata Knight Riders Team in IPL 2021: Players Bought by KKR in Auctions, Check Full Squad of Eoin Morgan-Led Team.

"Shakib gave us a letter stating that he would like to skip the series against Sri Lanka to play in the IPL. We accepted his plea as we don't want to force someone who is reluctant," BCB operations chairman Akram Khan told AFP. Shakib is returning to the IPL after a year ban from cricket for failing to report a corrupt approach. This will be his second stint with KKR following his time with the team between 2011 and 2017. He was also part of two IPL title-winning sides in 2012 and 2014. Sara Tendulkar Reacts After Arjun Gets Picked by Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021 Players Auction!

Shakib Al Hasan Picked By KKR At IPL 2021 Players Auction

Bangladesh are supposed to travel to Sri Lanka in April-May for a two-Test series and are also expected to play to host them in a three-match ODI series immediately after. The Test series was originally scheduled to be played last year but was postponed due to the pandemic. Earlier this year, the series had to be rescheduled again after both sides failed to agree on the duration of the quarantine period.

Shakib is also set to miss next month’s white-ball tour of New Zealand as he was given paternity leave to be with his expecting wife. Bangladesh are scheduled to play the Black Caps in an ODI and T20I series starting at this month’s end. The star all-rounder is currently out with a thigh injury which forced him off in the first Test against the West Indies at home. He also missed the second Test as Bangladesh conceded the Test series 0-2.

