Punjab Kings batsman Shashank Singh showed a lot of promise during the GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 match. Shashank smashed a brilliant half-century in his first match of the tournament and played a knock of 61 runs. However, it was not this Shashank Singh that the PBKS management were targeting in the auction. It was due to the confusion of the two players with the same names which, Shashank became an accidental buy for Kings. However, later the Punjab management also stated his buy and were delighted to make him a part of their franchise. 'Accidental Player' Shashank Singh Helps Punjab Kings Beat Gujarat Titans By Three Wickets in IPL 2024

Shashank Singh, who plays his domestic cricket for Chhatisgarh, has already played for three Indian Premier League teams, which include, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad. The latter has been playing domestic cricket since 2015 and his stint with SRH really impressed the team's head coach Brian Lara. GT vs PBKS Memes Go Viral As 'Accidental Player' Shashank Singh Helps Punjab Kings Beat Gujarat Titans by Three Wickets in IPL 2024

Shashank Singh Quick Facts

#Shashank Singh was born on November 21, 1991 in Chhatisgarh

#Shashank Singh plays domestic cricket for Chhatisgarh and made his List A debut in 2015.

#Shashank Singh has played 21 first-class, 30 List A and 58 T20 games in domestic cricket. He has scored 858, 986 and 754 runs respectively in all the formats.

#Shashank Singh played for the SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2023 and played some decent cameos throughout the season.

#Shashank Singh wasn't in the plans of Punjab Kings in the IPL 2024 auction. It was a batsman from Bengal, whom the franchise was targeting, however, accidentally the management made a bid for him and was picked at a base price of INR 20 lakh. However, later the management also stated his purchase.

Shashank Singh has proved his worth by playing a blistering knock for the Punjab Kings and will once again look forward to repeating the same in the tournament.

