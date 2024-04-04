Shashank Singh might have been 'accidentally' signed by Punjab Kings at the IPL 2024 auction last year but he surely proved why he was a quality buy by starring in his side's sensational three-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans. For the uninitiated, Singh was acquired by Punjab Kings for just Rs 20 lakh at the auction last year, and shortly after signing him, the franchise, in a moment of confusion, signalled that they did not want him. Punjab Kings later had issued a clarification, stating that the player who was signed was always on their radar and termed it as a case of mistaken identity. Surely, all's well that ends well for Punjab Kings with Shashank Singh (61* off 29 balls) playing the central role in their victory over the former champions on March 4. 'Accidental Player' Shashank Singh Helps Punjab Kings Beat Gujarat Titans By Three Wickets in IPL 2024.

Hilarious

When you realize, Shashank Singh was bought by PBKS by mistake 🤣🤣. pic.twitter.com/ecqQBzkUK4 — Ritika Malhotra 🇮🇳 (@FanGirlRohit45) April 4, 2024

'Out of Syllabus'

GT Prepared For Dhawan and Bairstow, Shashank Singh CAME OUT OF SYLLABUS 😂😂😂😂#PBKSvsGT pic.twitter.com/Jv9RV6v1SK — Dr Khushboo 🇮🇳 (@khushbookadri) April 4, 2024

'Saviour' Shashank Singh

'Oye Lucky Lucky Oye'

When you accidentally buy Shashank Singh in auction and he turns out to be a match winner but grt.#PBKS #PBKSvsGT pic.twitter.com/Kh91IbZsWM — CAPTAIN (@RoForLife45) April 4, 2024

Another Hilarious Meme

'Shashank Singh Meeting Preity Zinta After the Match'

Shashank Singh meeting Preity Zinta after winning the match. pic.twitter.com/a8ZvwQrOWs — Sai Teja (@csaitheja) April 4, 2024

Haha

Preity Zinta should hug Shashank Singh twice and say him he was the the right buy pic.twitter.com/wGZ95PaZoP — Kriitii 🌌 (@mistakrii) April 4, 2024

