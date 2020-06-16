Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Shikhar Dhawan Posts Hilarious Response to Ajinkya Rahane’s Photo With Rohit Sharma

Cricket IANS| Jun 16, 2020 11:03 PM IST
Shikhar Dhawan Posts Hilarious Response to Ajinkya Rahane’s Photo With Rohit Sharma
Ajinkya Rahane's Tweet. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, June 16: India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane shared an image with his limited-overs counterpart Rohit Sharma. The image was a screenshot from an interview that the pair were doing in Test whites. Thought clouds were also edited into the image beside the two players. "Fill these and I'll share the best one on my story," Rahane captioned his post.

As expected, some hilarious suggestions came in, chief among which was that of limited overs opener Shikhar Dhawan. "Rohit - eh bidu muuh mein kya bhara hua hai. Ajinkya - masala," wrote Dhawan. Cricketers have been active on social media over the course of the period in which the cricket calendar has been frozen due to the coronavirus pandemic. Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan & Manish Pandey Flaunt Rock Hard Abs as They Hit the Gym Ahead of IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI 2020 (See Pic).

Ajinkya Rahane's Tweet

Rohit in particular has been periodically interacting with other cricketers and fans live on his Instagram handle. Rohit said recently in an Instagram chat session with fans that he would prefer to play both the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the T20 World Cup this year.

The first question posed to him during the interaction was 'which one would be preferred, the T20 World Cup or the IPL'. "Preferably both." Rohit answered. The T20 World Cup in Australia is slated to take place from October 18 to November 15. The ICC in its board meeting on Wednesday decided to 'await and watch' before deciding on the fate of the showpiece event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 11:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Ajinkya Rahane Rohit Sharma Shikhar Dhawan Test Cricket
