Shikhar Dhawan who scored 35 runs from 27 balls in the first innings of Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Dream11 IPL 2020, was spotted wearing quirky shades as he stepped out for the second innings for fielding. Fans on social media compared the Delhi Capitals to actor Ranveer Singh who has very often grabbed headlines for his quirky dressing sense. Very often the fashion police also criticise him for his style. Here even the commentators were quite amused with the kind of shades worn by him. Dhawan was seen wearing big transparent shades with red lenses. Talking about Delhi Capitals, the team put out a target of 176 runs for the Chennai Super Kings. CSK vs DC Live Score Updates.

Prithvi Shaw walked away with the limelight as he scored 64 runs from 43 balls. He slammed nine boundaries and a six during the course of his innings. It was MS Dhoni’s lightning fast stumping that had sent Shaw packing to the pavilion. Rishabh Pant made 37 runs and Shreyas Iyer scored 26 runs. Now, let’s have a look at funny reactions by netizens on Shikhar Dhawan’s glasses.

Another one

Super glasses

Skydiver

Ranveer Singh

*Shikhar Dhawan to Ranveer Singh* Main yeh kar leta huun aap Dream 11 pe team bana lo#CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/NwaooHnx36 — Ujjwal Keshri (@Ujjwal_Keshri7) September 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings have lost three wickets. As of now, the Yellow Army has Kedar Jadhav and Faf du Plessis batting and they would be looking to get the team home.

