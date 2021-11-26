Shreyas Iyer impressed one and all with his magnificent hundred on Test debut against New Zealand on Friday, November 26. Not only in terms of personal achievement but his innings was largely responsible for India finishing at 345. He became the 16th Indian in Test cricket to score a hundred on debut and the cricket fraternity, including the likes of Test captain Virat Kohli and legends Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman, amongst others, congratulated the youngster. Wasim Jaffer Trolls Himself After Shreyas Iyer Scores Century on Test Debut

Iyer with his hundred also became the second Indian player to score hundred at this venue after the legendary Gundappa Vishwanath. It was indeed a remarkable achievement and the 26-year old rightfully deserves all the praise that has come his way so far. Rohit Sharma Posts Video of him, Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur Dancing on Viral Instagram Trend 'Koi Sehri Babu' After 26-Year-Old Batsman’s Century on Test Debut

From VVS Laxman:

A magnificent innings under pressure from #ShreyasIyer . Showed great maturity, composure and class and becomes the 16th Indian to Score Century on Test Debut. Well Played @ShreyasIyer15 . Many more to come ! pic.twitter.com/UAu27wcWTH — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 26, 2021

The Little Master Speaks:

Great start to your Test career, @ShreyasIyer15. Nice to see you as a part of #TeamIndia in ‘whites’. Good luck! #INDvNZpic.twitter.com/O1ZNlnotLA — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 26, 2021

Virat Kohli Posted an Instagram Story To Congratulate Iyer:

Virat Kohli's Instagram story for Shreyas Iyer (Photo credit: Twitter)

And Jaffer Does It With a Meme Again!

'Well Done Brother'

Well Played Indeed!

A century on debut. First of many. Well played, Shreyas Iyer. #IndvNZ

— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 26, 2021

See What Irfan Pathan Wrote:

💯 on debut 👏 that to came at the difficult stage #ShreyasIyer — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 26, 2021

Iyer did make the most out of his opportunity in the Test side in the absence of some of the biggest names in Indian cricket like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. The 26-year old would hope to make this count, preferably get picked for the next match which would be on his home turf and then give his best to be picked for the upcoming tour of South Africa.

