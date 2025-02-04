Nagpur, Feb 4: India's vice-captain, Shubman Gill, has defended the national team’s performance in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, insisting that one bad series does not define a team’s legacy. India suffered a 1-3 series defeat against Australia, marking the end of their decade-long dominance in the marquee Test rivalry. Shubman Gill Poses Alongside ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Recalls Indian Cricket Team's Title-Winning Moment from 2013 (Watch Video).

Speaking ahead of India’s first ODI against England in Nagpur on Thursday, Gill emphasised that the team had played quality cricket despite the result and deserved credit for their past achievements. "One series does not determine the form of the whole team. There are a lot of players who, in the past, have performed consistently in various series and tournaments," Gill told reporters.

He pointed out that India was unlucky not to have star pacer Jasprit Bumrah available on the final day of the fourth Test in Brisbane, a factor he believes could have changed the series outcome. "We were unfortunate not to have Bumrah on the last day. Had he been there, we could have won the match, drawn the series, and this conversation wouldn’t even be happening."

Gill urged critics to consider India’s broader achievements, including their two back-to-back Test series wins in Australia (2018-19 and 2020-21), their 2023 ODI World Cup final appearance, and their status as one of the most dominant teams in world cricket. "One match and one day don't define us. We have won in Australia twice before, won a World Cup, and reached another final. These things must be kept in mind."

While acknowledging that the Test series against Australia and the 3-0 ODI whitewash at home to New Zealand were disappointing, he reinforced the belief that the team remains a formidable force in international cricket. Apart from addressing India’s Test struggles, Gill also spoke about the healthy competition for top-order spots in the Indian team across formats. With Abhishek Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal emerging as key players, Gill’s position as the preferred opener is under scrutiny.

However, the 24-year-old dismissed any notions of animosity, stating that he shares a strong bond with both players and that their success is a positive sign for Indian cricket. "Abhishek is a childhood friend of mine, and Jaiswal is also a good friend. I don't think there's any toxic competition between us.

"When you are playing for the country, you want to perform in every match. But you never think, 'I hope this guy doesn't perform' or 'I wish he fails.' You feel good when a teammate does well, and you congratulate them." With India's core players—including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Gill himself—returning for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England, the team is shifting its focus to the limited-overs format before heading to Dubai for the ICC Champions Trophy.

The series against England will be crucial in fine-tuning India’s combinations ahead of the global tournament, where they will aim to reclaim the Champions Trophy title, last won in 2013.

