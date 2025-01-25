Looking to regain his form, Shubman Gill returned to First-Class cricket and is featuring in his first Ranji Trophy game since 2022, leading Punjab against Karnataka in the ongoing 2024-25 edition match. After a flop in the first innings, Gill returned to form and slammed his 14th FC hundred, which came in 159 balls and included 14 fours and three sixes. In the second innings for Punjab, Gill has been the lone warrior scoring almost 60 percent of the runs himself, with the side under immense pressure. Shubman Gill Hits First Fifty After Domestic Return, Opener Reaches 20th FC Half-Century During Punjab vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match.

Shubman Gill Slams 14th FC Ton

Watch Shubman Gill Celebrate Hundred

A much needed century for Shubman Gill here vs Karnataka. Gets a double from 98. His switch in gear post his fifty was commendable from 50 off 119 to 100 off 159. PUN 184/7 pic.twitter.com/6EpO84ydXs — Chandra Prabhu S (@bettercallCP) January 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)