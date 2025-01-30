Shubman Gill has been seen in a promotional video posted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Gill shared his best memory in the video, getting nostalgic on remembering the time the Indian Cricket Team clinched the trophy for the last time. He shared how he felt as a fan, watching Ravi Ashwin bowl the final ball when five runs were needed by England to get the trophy away from India. Gill also shared about the cheerful moment when after the final ball was bowled and captain 'Mahi Bhai' (MS Dhoni) jumped in joy. This time Shubman Gill will not only be a fan but also a contender for the trophy, having been named in the Indian squad already. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Opening Ceremony to be Held on February 16 in Lahore.

Shubman Gill Gets Nostalgic While Recalling Indian Cricket Team's Champions Trophy-Winning Moment from 2013:

