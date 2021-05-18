Cyclone Taukate has created a lot of destruction in Maharastra and Gujarat. Even the sightscreen at the Wankhede Stadium was not spared of the disaster. The sightscreen at the Stadium in South Mumbai collapsed due to gusty winds. The torrential rains also flooded the gymkhanas in Mumbai. These gymkhanas are now used as COVID-19 centres by the authorities since the beginning of the second wave. However, there is no ICU facility in gymkhana but the doctors are available round the clock. Mumbai: Narrow Escape for Woman as Giant Tree Falls on Street Amid Heavy Rains Due to Cyclone Tauktae (Watch Video).

Norbert Pereira, the honorary general secretary of the Catholic Gymkhana informed the newspaper that the water had entered the hall of the center and a few patients had to be shifted to the first floor. There are around 80 beds available for the patients out of which 50 are for men and the rest are for women. Many other gymkhanas at Marine Drive are reportedly flooded due to torrential rains.

Cyclone Tauktae: Sightscreens fall at Wankhede Stadium, BKC pic.twitter.com/c2lFLLA7V8 — sports news (@CricketDeDaNaDa) May 18, 2021

A source while speaking about the sightscreen said that it can be erected again. "The sightscreen towards the famous North Stand at the Wankhede Stadium fell, as a result of the gusts of wind today. It had last fallen during the 2011 World Cup too. It’s not a big deal, we will use ropes and all to erect it again,” a source in the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) told the Times of India. Cyclone Tauktae has now weakened into a very severe storm, however, rains continue to lash in several parts of Gujarat.

