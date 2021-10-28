The match between Sri Lanka and Australia turned out to be quite a cakewalk for Aaron Finch’s men. It was an all-around performance of the Australian team that helped the team post a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2021 match. David Warner’s half-century and the wickets by pacers led the team to a stunning win of seven wickets. In this article, we shall have a look at the stat highlights of the game, but before that, let’s have a look at how the game panned out for both sides. So after winning the toss, Australia opted to bowl first. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table.

Sri Lanka started off well and but then the pacers like Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, and Pat Cummins scalped a couple of wickets each. Kusal Parera, Charith Asalanka scored 35 runs each and went steady after the loss of the first wicket. Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s 33 did give the team a little respite amid collapsing wickets. They posted 154 runs on the board. In reply, David Warner and Aaron Finch started off well for the team. Warner silenced his critics and score 65 runs from 42 balls. Finch on the other hand scored 37 runs on the board. Both got dismissed and Glen Maxwell also followed. In the end, it was Marcus Stoinis and Steve Smith who remained not out and led the team to a win. Now, let’s have a look at the stat highlights of the game.

#David Warner scored his 19th 50 in T20 matches.

#Adam Zampa got his 56th wicket in the T20I matches.

#Steve Smith made his 77th appearance in T20I matches.

#Wanindu Hasaranga scalped 44th wicket in T20 matches.

#Mitchell Starc now has got 55 wickets from 43 T20 games.

It was Adam Zampa who walked away with the man of the match award. Australia is now placed on number two of the T20 World Cup 2021 Group 1 points table. The team has so far played a couple of games in the series and has won both.

