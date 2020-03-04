South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI 2020 Live Streaming on SonyLiv: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of SA vs AUS on TV & Online in India

South Africa vs Australia (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

South Africa and Australia will lock horns in the second game of the three-match ODI series. The match will be played at the Mangaung Oval stadium in Bloemfontein on March 4, 2020 (Wednesday). The Quinton de Kock-led side won the first game and will be looking to end a disappointing home season on a high with a spectacular series win with a victory in this clash. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live streaming details of South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI can scroll down below for more details. South Africa Vs Australia, Cricket Score 2nd ODI Match.

South Africa placed a much-changed side in the game compared to the team that lost the T20I series. But they produced a brilliant performance to record a win by 74 runs. Heinrich Klaasen was the hero of the game for the proteas as the 28-year-old came during a delicate situation for the home side and scored his maiden One-Day century. His 149-run partnership with David Miller helped the home side to a total of 291. While chasing, the visitors lost their way after a brilliant Steve Smith – Marnus Labuschagne partnership and never recovered. Smith played a wonderful knock but was unable to guide his side to a win. Quinton de Kock vs Mitchell Starc and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out for During South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI 2020 in Bloemfontein.

When to Watch of South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI 2020 Know Schedule, Date, Time & Venue Details

The second ODI game between South Africa and Australia will be played at the Mangaung Oval stadium in Bloemfontein on March 4, 2020 (Wednesday). The match is scheduled to start at 04:30 pm IST and 01:00 pm local time. South Africa vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction.

How to Watch South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI 2020: TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Australia’s tour of South Africa 2020 in India and will telecast the games live. Fans can tune into Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD to watch the live telecast of SA vs AUS 2nd ODI match.

How to Watch Live Streaming of South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI 2020 Online

As Sony Pictures Network have the official broadcasting lives of the series, SonyLiv will be providing the live streaming of South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI match. Fans can time into the official website and the app of SonyLiv to catch the game. Viewers can also follow LatestLY for live score and ball-by-ball updates.

Quinton de Kock was named the new permanent captain of the proteas after the stepping down of Faf Du Plessis and has brought new life to the team. South Africa have been underwhelming in the home season and will be looking for a series win before they travel to India. Meanwhile, Australia will be looking to avoid back-to-back series defeat after losing to India last month.