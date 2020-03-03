Quinton de Kock vs Mitchell Starc and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out for During South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI 2020 in Bloemfontein

Quinton de Kock vs Mitchell Starc (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

South Africa are set to lock horns Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series. The encounter will be played on March 4 at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. After facing a 2-1 loss in the T20I series, the Proteas side made a brilliant comeback in the first ODI and registered a 74-run victory. Henrich Klaasen scored a blistering century in that encounter and will aim to guide his side to a series win while Aaron Finch and Co will want to make a comeback in order to level the series. Well, the encounter is expected to witness some good contest between the bat and the ball and below, we’ll look at some such mini battles. South Africa Vs Australia, Cricket Score 2nd ODI Match.

Despite the absence of Kagiso Rabada, the South African pacers put on an impeccable show in the opening encounter and bundled the start-studded Australian side out for mere 217 runs. Nevertheless, Steven Smith continued his rich vein of form and scored a well-compiled 76. Speaking of Aussie bowlers, Pat Cummins impressed the most by taking three wickets while Mitchell Starc claimed two wickets.

Quinton de Kock vs Mitchell Starc

Who can forget how Starc knocked off De Kock’s stumps twice in the T20I series and the left-arm pacer will not mind doing it one more time. However, keeping the Proteas skipper quite for too long is certainly not an easy thing and he’ll be aiming to dominate Starc in the next game. With De Kock opening the South African innings and Starc starting the proceedings for Australia, these two can face each other in the first ball of the innings itself.

Henrich Klaasen vs Adam Zampa

The right-handed batsman was certainly at his prime during the first ODI as he made an absolute mockery of the Aussie bowlers. Klaasen became even more lethal in the death overs and scored runs for fun. Well, the visiting side will want to witness the batsman’s carnage in the second ODI and Adam Zampa will have the onus to spin his web around the maverick and dismiss him early in the innings.

Steve Smith vs Lungi Ngidi

The number-one ranked Test batsman is enjoying a dream run in limited-overs format too. Smith has scored in excess of 70 in his last four ODI innings and that speaks volume of his form. Well, if the right-handed batsman manages to extend his purple patch then the Aussies might well be able to level the series. Well, the home side will also be aware of this fact and Lungi Ngidi will have to put his hands up in order to get the better of the star batsman.

South Africa haven’t won a single limited-over series since the 2019 World Cup and have a golden chance to end their dry run. Also, they must be high on confidence with their previous performance and will look to seal the deal. However, they are up against the Australian team who are very well able to make a thumping comeback.