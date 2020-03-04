South Africa vs Australia Live Cricket Score 2nd ODI 2020: Get Latest Match Scorecard and Ball-by-Ball Commentary Details for SA vs AUS Match From Bloemfontein

South Africa vs Australia ODI Series 2020 (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

After registering a 74-run victory in the opening game, South Africa will eye to seal the deal in the second clash of the three-match ODI series against Australia. SA vs AUS 2nd ODI will be played on March 4 at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. The home side must be high on confidence by their performance in the previous encounter will look to replicate their heroics. On the other hand, the Men in Yellow will aim to level the series 1-1. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live scorecard and ball-to-ball update of SA vs AUS clash. South Africa Vs Australia, Cricket Score 2nd ODI Match.

Heinrich Klaasen, who scored a century in the opening clash, was the standout performer for the Proteas and will look to extend his brilliant run. Other than him, David Miller also came good in the first match with an effective cameo while Lungi Ngidi bagged three wickets with the ball. For Australia, only Steve Smith was able to put up a fight with the willow and scored a well-compiled 76. He was well supported by his partner-in-crime Marnus Labuschagne who scored 41. However, other Aussies batsmen failed to pile up significant scores and eventually lost the match. You can click here to get the direct link of scorecard and ball to ball update of SA vs AUS match.

South Africa haven’t won a limited-overs series after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and will look to end their dry run. Skipper Quinton de Kock has been South Africa’s most consistent performers in recent times and is expected to do well in the next match too. On the other hand, Australia consists the likes of David Warner, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc who can quickly turn the game in their side’s favour.