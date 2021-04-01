South Africa have scores to settle as they take on Pakistan in the first ODI of the three-match series. The encounter takes place at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday (April 2). The Proteas side had a forgettable tour of Pakistan earlier this year, where they got thrashed in the Test and T20I series. However, they’ll now play at their den and would like to redeem themselves. On the other hand, Pakistan have named a full-strength squad, and they’ll want to extend their dominance over South Africa. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the weather and pitch report of SA vs PAK 1st ODI. South Africa vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for 1st ODI.

Weather Report: Fortunately, no rain is expected to intervene in the contest, and fans can enjoy a full-fledged battle. The temperature, however, will be on the lower side, and players might take the field with the sweatshirts on. Although there aren’t any chances of rain, clouds will be there in the majority of the contest, and the toss-winning captain might be tempted to bowl first. Meanwhile, let’s look at how the weather will fare in Centurion during the first ODI.

Centurion Weather Report:

(Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch Report: As mentioned above, clouds would be there during the contests, and the fast bowlers would be licking to take the white ball in hand. However, just like most of the modern-day tracks, the Centurion has been suitable for batting in the past few years, with several big scores posted at the venue. Notably, there won’t be any due with the game starting in the morning.

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafiq, Hyder Ali, Asif Ali, Usman Qadir, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi.

South Africa Squad: Tenba Bavuma (captain), Jeneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Ross ben der Dusain, JJ Smuts, Andile Fehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Vian Mulder, Lizad Williams, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Henrich Klassen, Kayle Verrayne , Buren Hendrix, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Nagidi, Enrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabrez Shamsi, Jr. Dala, Lutho Sipamala, Daryan Dapavillan.

