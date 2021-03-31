Pakistan’s tour of South Africa gets underway with the first match of the ODI series. The encounter takes place at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday (April 2). The Proteas side will have redemption in mind as they had a forgettable tour of Pakistan earlier this year. South Africa lost the Test and T20I series comprehensively and would like to change their fortunes in front of their own crowd. On the other hand, Babar Azam’s men would like to extend their dominance. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for PAK vs SA match. Pakistan Tour of South Africa 2021 Live Streaming Online on PTV Sports: Get SA vs PAK Cricket Match Free TV Channel and Live Telecast Details.

Both sides have named their full-strength squad, and an exciting battle is on the cards. The likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain and Shaheen Shah Afridi have been impressive lately and would like to shine in the opening game. At the same, this would be Temba Bavuma’s first assignment as South Africa’s full-time captain, and he would be determined to make a winning start. Quinton de Kock, Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada and are the other key players for the hosts. As the opening ODI takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team.

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The wicket-keeper for SA vs PAK 1st ODI Dream11 team should be Quinton de Kock (SA) and Mohammad Rizwan (PAK).

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be a good idea to go with four batsmen for your fantasy team, and they should be Temba Bavuma (SA), Babar Azam (PAK) and Imam-ul-Haq (SL).

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Faheem Ashraf (PAK), Shadab Khan (PAK) and Andile Phehlukwayo (SA) should be three all-rounders of your fantasy team.

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining three slots of bowlers should be filled by Kagiso Rabada (SA), Lungi Ngidi (SA), and Hasan Ali (PAK)

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Quinton de Kock (SA), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Temba Bavuma (SA), Babar Azam (PAK), Imam-ul-Haq (SL), Faheem Ashraf (PAK), Shadab Khan (PAK), Andile Phehlukwayo (SA), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Lungi Ngidi (SA), Hasan Ali (PAK)

Quinton de Kock (SA) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Babar Azam (PAK) can occupy the vice-captain slot.

