Delhi Capitals, after a poor start to their campaign, now have two wins in a row, with their latest victory coming against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023 on Monday, April 24. It was a game that many did not expect them to win, especially after how their batting performance went, as all they could manage was just 144/9 after making a few changes. But their bowlers stepped up to the plate and dished out a superb performance as the crowd at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium was stunned to silence by a certain man, whom they have all cheered hard for, for so many years now. Winning the toss and opting to bat first might have been a bold call and Delhi Capitals managed to have a decent start, despite losing Phil Salt for a golden duck. Mitchell Marsh played some fine shots and David Warner also looked like his old self in front of his old home ground. David Warner Touches Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Feet, Hugs Him Ahead of SRH vs DC IPL 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral!.

But Marsh’s innings was cut short by T Natarajan and a single over by Washington Sundar, where he took three wickets—Warner, Sarfaraz Khan and Aman Khan, completely titled the momentum in favour of Sunrisers Hyderabad. The hosts then took control of the game and crucial 34-run knocks from Manish Pandey and Axar Patel took Delhi Capitals to somewhat of a total in 144/9. It was way below par and at the break, everyone fancied Aiden Markram and co to be getting their third win of the season. But Delhi Capitals bowlers had other plans. They came out with intent and limited the scoring opportunities for the Sunrisers Hyderabad batters, in the powerplay, in which they managed just 36/1. Mayank Agarwal finally showed signs of his old self with a stroke-filled 49 but his innings was ended by Axar Patel and that sort of started the slide for the Sunrisers. Runs were hard to come by and despite a 19-ball 31 by Heinrich Klaasen and 24 off 15 from Washington Sundar, Sunrisers fell short by seven runs in the end. Speed Alert! Umran Malik Breaches 150 kph Thrice in One Over During SRH vs DC IPL 2023 Match.

SRH vs DC IPL 2023 Stat Highlights

#Delhi Capitals defended their lowest score in IPL (144).

#Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled the most economical bowler in IPL 2023 with figures of 2/11 in four overs.

#First time that both teams have batted 20 overs this season and no player from either side have a fifty.

#Axar Patel is the third left-arm spinner to win the Man of the Match award vs Sunrisers Hyderabad this season.

Delhi Capitals would take some inspiration from this bowling effort when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad once again in the reverse fixture on April 29. Sunrisers Hyderabad on the other hand, need some work to do in the batting department next time when they face Delhi Capitals.

