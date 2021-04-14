Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 6 of the Indian Super League 2021. SRH vs RCB clash will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 14, 2021 (Wednesday). Both teams had contrasting starts to their IPL 2021 seasons with SRH ending on the losing side. Meanwhile, fans searching for SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 live streaming details can scroll down below. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Royal Challengers Bangalore got off to a winning start in their opening game of the season against record champions Mumbai Indians as a sensational cameo from AB de Villiers took them over the line in a close encounter. Virat Kohli’s team will be aiming to replicate that performance again. Meanwhile, SRH’s lack of quality batting depth was once again under scrutiny in their 10-run loss to KKR, something the 2016 champions will be hoping to address this time around. SRH vs RCB Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

SRH vs RCB Live Telecast of IPL 2021 Match 6 on Star Sports TV Channels

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (SRH vs RCB) match live telecast will be available on Star Sports channels. Star Sports network is the official broadcaster for IPL 2021. Fans can watch the match live on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be live telecasting the game in English. Fans can also follow the SRH vs RCB clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

IPL 2021 Live Score

SRH vs RCB Live Streaming Online of IPL 2021 Match 6 on Disney+ Hotstar

Fans in India can watch the Live streaming online of SRH vs RCB match on Disney+Hotstar. The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match on the Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO and Airtel are also providing Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

