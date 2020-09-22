In an incredible turn of events, Royal Challengers Bangalore have defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by ten runs in the third match of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). Chasing 164 for victory, SRH were placed in the driver's seat for the major part of the match with Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey. However, their middle-order collapsed shockingly as RCB came back in the hunt. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was the stand-out performer for Bangalore as he broke the back of Hyderabad batting line-up with this three-wicket spell. Navdeep Saini and Shivam Dube also played their part with two wickets apiece. SRH vs RCB Highlights IPL 2020 Match 3.

Earlier in the match, David Warner won the toss and opted to bat first. The decision didn't seem to be a great one as newly-recruited openers Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal got RCB off to a flying start. The southpaw was brilliant in particular as he scored a fifty on debut. Skipper Virat Kohli couldn't leave a significant mark with the bat, but his partner-in-crime AB de Villiers didn't disappoint. The South African maverick took bowlers to cleaners in the end overs as RCB powered to 163/5. The total proved to be enough as SRH failed to cross the line. Meanwhile, let's look at the stat highlights of the game. RCB Funny Memes Trend Online Despite Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 10-Run Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dream11 IPL 2020.

# This was RCB's seventh win over SRH in 15 IPL matches.

# Aaron Finch becomes the first player to play for eight IPL teams.

# Before making debut for RCB, the Australian opener represented Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Daredevils, Pune Warriors India, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Lions and Kings XI Punjab

# Devdutt Padikkal scored a stellar half-century on IPL debut.

# Padikkal had also scored half-centuries on First-Class, List A and T20 debut matches.

# Padikkal (20 years & 76 days) also becomes the third youngest batsman to score fifty for RCB after Shreevats Goswami and Manish Pandey.

# Jonny Bairstow registered his third half-century in Indian Premier League.

# AB de Villiers smashed his 35th IPL fifty.

# De Villiers got run out for the 11th time in IPL career, becoming the overseas player with most dismissals via run out in IPL.

Virat Kohli and Co must be high on confidence with this win and will like to extend their stellar run. Their next assignment is against KL Rahul's Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 24. On the other hand, the 2016-IPL champion will next lock horns with the Dinesh Karthik-led Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 26.

