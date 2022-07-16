Sri Lanka have been hit hard by the economic crisis that has left the country with an acute shortage of several daily essentials. Cricketer Chamika Karunaratne highlighted the struggles in a video, saying that he stood in line for a couple of days to fill petrol worth Rs 10, 000 which will only last for 2-3 days.

