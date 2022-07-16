Sri Lanka have been hit hard by the economic crisis that has left the country with an acute shortage of several daily essentials. Cricketer Chamika Karunaratne highlighted the struggles in a video, saying that he stood in line for a couple of days to fill petrol worth Rs 10, 000 which will only last for 2-3 days.

India is like a brother country & they are helping us a lot. I thank them so much. We have problems. They are supporting us when we are struggling. Thank you so much for that. Thank you for everything. We will get better and better: Sri Lankan cricketer Chamika Karunaratne to ANI pic.twitter.com/NDvXq1pj88 — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2022

