Sri Lanka won all their games in the group stage of the 2023 ICC World Cup Qualifier in a resounding fashion, which pits them as one of the favourites for the competition. They start their Group Six campaign against the Netherlands and will be hoping to build on their winning run. In an ideal scenario, Sri Lanka should not have been playing the qualifiers, having been the runners-up in 2007 and 2011. But years of underperformance and lack of consistency in team selection meant the team continued to spiral down the rankings and ended up playing these games. Opponents finished second in their group and the team has pulled off some major upsets in the recent past, which should keep Sri Lanka on their toes. Sri Lanka versus the Netherlands will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from 12:30 pm IST. Sean Williams Scores His Third Century of ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier, Achieves Feat During Zimbabwe vs Oman in Super Six Clash.

Kusal Mendis is the key man in the middle-order for Sri Lanka and he will have to hold up one end for the Sri Lankans. Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne will look to attack from the onset and make the powerplay count. Dasun Shanaka has done well in the T20 format but is also an integral member of the team in the fifty-over format.

The Netherlands was involved in one of the greatest games of cricket in their win over the West Indies. Teja Nidamanuru scored a brilliant century to announce his arrival on the big stage and launched a brilliant partnership with skipper Scott Edwards against the West Indies. The duo, along with Vikramjit Singh, will once again be the player to watch out for. Their bowling is ordinary, which is a cause of concern for the team management. West Indies vs Netherlands Video Highlights: Watch NED Register Historic Super Over Win Against WI in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier.

