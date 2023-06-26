Netherlands registered a historic win over West Indies in the Super Over during ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier match. The high-scoring match ended in a tie after Netherlands equalled West Indies' 374. After the tie, the WI vs NED went into Super Over and Logan van Beek smashed Jason Holder for 30 runs to take his side close to win. West Indies in response managed just 8/2 in Super Over. Meanwhile, you can watch WI vs NED video highlights below. Are West Indies Out of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualification? Here Are Scenario for Two-Time Champions After Loss Against Netherlands in Qualifier.

WATCH: West Indies vs Netherlands Video Highlights

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

