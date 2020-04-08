Steve Smith Calls Ravindra Jadeja a ‘Difficult’ Bowler to Face in Sub-Continent, Reveals ‘Why He Is So Good’

Steve Smith and Ravindra Jadeja (Photo Credits: Instagram/ IANS)

Steve Smith is currently the number-one ranked batsman in the ICC Test batting rankings and his record in the longest format of the game is simply sensational. The right-handed batsman boasts off a Test average of over 62 and has scored 26 centuries in Test cricket. Well, these numbers showcase what a nightmare Smith has been for the opposition bowlers. However, he recently named one bowler who has given him a tough time in the 22 yards. He was none other than Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who bowls left-arm spin. Steve Smith Excited to See How Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag Would Perform in IPL 13.

The star batsman lauded Jadeja’s ability to bowl at the same line and length for a long time. Along with that, Smith also said that the left-arm spinner can vary his pace without making many changes in the bowling action which makes a difficult bowler to face.

“Jadeja in the sub-continent... why he is so good because, he hits that good length and one ball skids on and one spins, and it just all looks same out of the hand. I think consistency in length is key and then having at least one variation,” Smith said while talking to New Zeland leg-spinner Ish Sodhi during a podcast organised by Rajasthan Royals.

Smith also went on to say that there are not many bowlers who can bowl at different pace with the same arm speed. However, Jadeja is certainly one of them. “So, I think for a leg-spinner, having a good googly, or a slider is crucial and for fingers spinners, being able to change the pace without changing the arms speed too much. I reckon there a few around the world who do that, Jadeja is one of them. He is very difficult to play.”

The former Australian captain has toured India twice for a Test series and enjoyed a good outing too. He has registered three Test centuries in the sub-continental nation. However, the veteran left-arm spinner has dismissed Smith on four occasions and the latter is certainly varied off that fact.

Both Smith and Jadeja are scheduled to get back in action with the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 where he represents Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings respectively. However, dark clouds are looming over the start of the tournament and according to many reports, the gala T20 tournament is likely to get called off.