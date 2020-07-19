The next assignment of Indian cricketers might be in jeopardy amid the COVID-19 crisis. However, many players have started individual training in order to get in the groove as soon as possible. Recently, veteran batsman Suresh Raina took to his official Twitter account and shared a video in which he can be seen batting to spinner Piyush Chawla and pacer Mohammed Shami in nets. The three talismanic cricketers didn’t look rusty at all as Raina was hitting the ball with perfection while Shami and Chawla also looked sharp with the ball. Suresh Raina Takes Risbhabh Pant by Surprise in Ice-Bath Session After Practice.

“When you nailed your practice this week and ready to enjoy the weekend practice with none other than @MdShami11 & Piyush Chawla Keeping the momentum going! Good start to the weekend! Enjoy the little victories, Happy weekend,” wrote Raina while sharing the training video on the micro-blogging website. The comment section of the post got filled in a jiffy as fans expressed the desire to see the three cricketers back in action. Meanwhile, let’s look at the video. Mohammed Shami Gives Hindi Lessons to Nicholas Pooran in This Throwback Video by Kings XI Punjab.

Watch Video:

When you nailed your practice this week and ready to enjoy the weekend practice with none other than @MdShami11 & piyush Chawla 🏏 Keeping the momentum going! Good start to the weekend! 💪🤍 Enjoy the little victories, Happy weekend !😎✌️ pic.twitter.com/H2mtSmhP4t — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 18, 2020

Earlier, Raina was also seen training with Rishabh Pant where the former was seen giving wicket-keeping practice to the youngster. Well, one thing is sure that these cricketers are raring to get back on the field as soon as possible. However, they have to wait for quite some more time as BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has made it crystal clear that the national team will not resume practice at least before August.

Nevertheless, BCCI is planning to host the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in September-October. As per the latest reports, IPL 2020 is set to take place in UAE. However, BCCI still have to wait for the official confirmation of International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the postponement of T20 World Cup.

