Munich, Jan 18: India's top-ranked T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav underwent a successful groin surgery in Munich, Germany on January 17. Multiple reports have suggested that Suryakumar underwent operation for a sports hernia, a condition for which KL Rahul was also operated upon, co-incidentally in Germany in 2022. Suryakumar has been in Germany along with his wife Devisha for the surgical intervention. "Surgery done. I want to thank everyone for their concerns and well wishes for my health, and I am happy to tell you all that I will be back very soon," he said in a post on his social media accounts after the surgery. BCCI Shares Video of Behind the Scenes of Tense Moments in India’s Dugout During Double Super Over Nail-Biter Against Afghanistan.

Suryakumar Yadav Shares Update on Social Media

Surgery done✅ I want to thank everyone for their concerns and well wishes for my health, and I am happy to tell you all that I will be back very soon 💪 pic.twitter.com/fB1faLIiYT — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) January 17, 2024

The 33-year-old batter has been out of action since sustaining a left ankle injury while fielding during the third T20I against South Africa at Johannesburg last month, shortly after making a 56-ball century. Later on, he was spotted walking with a moonboot, indicating that the injury was serious. Many reports have also suggested that Suryakumar underwent an operation on the injured ankle too. He even went through rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru before traveling to Germany for the groin operation.

It remains to be seen if Suryakumar is fit in time for the commencement of IPL 2024, set to begin probably from the third week of March. In the IPL, Suryakumar has been an integral part of five-time champions Mumbai Indians. His presence will be crucial for the Indian team ahead of the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup, happening from June 1-29 in the USA and the West Indies.

