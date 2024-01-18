The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media and shared a behind-the-scenes view of the Indian cricket team's dugout during the thrilling double Super Over contest between India and Afghanistan. Everyone in the dugout including the coaching staff seems pretty tense about the situation going on the field. India in the end prevailed and whitewashed Afghanistan 3-0 in the T20I series. Was Rohit Sharma Retired Out or Retired Hurt in Super Over? Fans Divided Over Indian Captain’s ‘Tactic’ During IND vs AFG 3rd T20I 2024.

Have a look at the Video Here

Double the drama 🫣 Double the nerves 🥶 All thanks to a Double Super-Over 💥 A BTS view of the thriller from the M Chinnaswamy Stadium with #TeamIndia 👌👌 WATCH 🎥🔽 #INDvAFG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/Uy4OAXVTJz — BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)