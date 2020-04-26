This Day That Year: Lasith Malinga & Rohit Sharma Jointly Destroyed Suresh Raina’s Yellow Army During CSK vs MI, IPL 2019 (Watch Video)

MI skipper Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have always brought out the best of the entertainment for the fans. Both the teams make sure to leave no stone unturned to win the game. Now Mumbai Indians had a faceoff with the Yellow Army at the MA Chidambaram Stadium where Rohit Sharma and Lasith Malinga brutally destroyed the hosts and won the game by 46 runs. MS Dhoni had been rested from the game and Suresh Raina was handling the reins of the team. In this section of ‘This Day, That Year’ we speak about CSK vs MI, IPL 2019. So the match began with the hosts winning the toss and electing to bowl. Mumbai Indians Share Captain Rohit Sharma's Practice Visuals As Fans Await IPL 2020 New Schedule (Watch Video).

The Mumbai Indians captain was in the form of his life as he made 67 runs from 48 balls and hammered every bowler who came his way. Quinton de Kock scored 15 runs and made way to the pavilion. Evin Lewis, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard’s cameo helped the visitors reach a total of 155 runs for the loss of four wickets. Coming to CSK, apart from the opener Murali Vijay, none of the batsmen could reach a total of 30 runs. Dwayne Bravo and Michael Santer did attempt to break free with the Mumbai Indian bowlers proved to be too strong for them.

Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga scalped four wickets and Bumrah got two. You can watch the highlights of the game here. In the end, CSK was bundled out on 110 runs and Mumbai Indians won the game by 46 runs. In the IPL 2019, the two teams met even in the finals and MI once again had the last laugh.