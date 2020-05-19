Mohammad Kaif Hilariously Trolls Nasser Hussain Years After 2002 Natwest Final Win, Says ‘Bus Driver Drives Convertible Now’

Mohammad Kaif and Nasser Hussain (Photo Credits: Getty)

We all remember the famous 2002 NatWest Trophy win against England at the Lords. Apart from Sourav Ganguly’s famous shirt wave celebration, it was also remembered for Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh gritty knocks that helped us chase the total of 325 runs. Years later in the lockdown interview, Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh discussed how the game changed the face of India cricket. With this, Kaif also hilariously trolled Nasser Hussain for his bus driver comment. Kaif took to social media posted a tweet which read that the bus driver drives a convertible now. ‘Hum Bhi Khelne Aaye Hain!’ When Mohammad Kaif Silenced Captain Sourav Ganguly With a Towering Six During 2002 Natwest Final Against England.

While on a podcast with SkySports, Hussain spoke about how Mohammed Kaif snatched a win from the jaws of defeat after they sent the Fav Five to the pavilion. “Somebody said, ‘Who’s this then, Skip?’ I said, ‘I think he must drive the bus. I think he drives Tendulkar around on the bus,” said Naseer Hussain. Now Kaif also had an equally savage response over the comment and he took to social media and tweeted, " .@nassercricket, thanks to that innings the bus driver drives a convertible now :).” You can check out the tweet below:

Mohammad Kaif trolls Nasser Hussain (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Talking about the match, Virender Sehwag (45), Sourav Ganguly (60), Dinesh Mongia (9), Sachin Tendulkar (14) and Rahul Dravid (5) were sent to the pavilion when the scoreboard read 132 runs. With this, the hopes of clinching the finals almost vanished with the Fab Five making way to the pavilion. But it was Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif who left no stone unturned to win the game. The match at Lord's went down the live wire and the winning runs were scored by Kaif.