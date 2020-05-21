Mohammad Kaif Recalls MS Dhoni’s 148-Run Knock vs Pakistan in 2005, Says ‘Hadn’t Seen Anyone Batting Like That’

MS Dhoni's 148-Run Knock Vs Pakistan (Photo Credits: Twitter / ICC)

MS Dhoni is widely regarded as the best finisher to have stepped onto the cricket field and his record speaks volumes of his batting prowess. However, the world saw first of Dhoni's capabilities during the 2nd ODI of Pakistan's 2005 Tour of India in Vizag. Playing just his 5th ODI, the wicket-keeper batsman unleashed absolute mayhem and scored 148 runs off 123 deliveries which proved to be crucial in India's 58-run victory. Recently, former Indian batsman Mohammad Kaif - who featured in that game - recalled Dhoni's brilliance and said how amazed he was seeing the brutal hitting of the dasher. Robin Uthappa Reveals How MS Dhoni's Tactics Helped India Win Bowl-Out Against Pakistan in 2007 T20 World Cup Encounter.

Speaking to the Times of India, Kaif revealed that he first daw Dhoni during a match in Deodhar Trophy where the wicket-keeper played a blistering knock. “I first saw Dhoni playing when I was the captain of the Central Zone in the Deodhar Trophy and he was playing for the East Zone, about two years before his international debut. We had made about 360 and he came at the number 3 spot to bat. We thought of attacking him, but he made 80-85 runs in the match off just 40-50 balls. So I had realized that time he (Dhoni) has that X-factor and a unique playing style and a great understanding of the game,” Kaif was quoted as per saying.

“But before that, I had first heard about Dhoni from a friend who had seen him playing on TV, playing for India A, doing wicket-keeping with goggles on, has long hair and has that X-factor. Then soon, I got the chance of playing with him,” he added.

Dhoni got run-out for a duck in his maiden ODI match against Bangladesh. Kaif was at the other end during the Ranchi-born cricketer’s dismissal. “When he (Dhoni) got run out against Bangladesh, no one knew about his match-finishing and match-winning capabilities. His first two-three innings weren’t so good, but then he got that chance in Vizag against Pakistan,” Kaif opined.

Talking about Dhoni’s staggering innings against Pakistan, the former batsman said: “I watched that innings very closely and I realized that this man is one for the long haul. It was hard to believe that someone could play that sort of an innings so early in his career. Hitting the ball is one thing and tearing the ball apart by brute force is another. He was just butchering the Pakistani attack apart. I hadn’t seen anyone batting like that till that time. So it was a good move to promote him to the number 3 spot.”

Well, everyone was shell shocked with that knock and touted Dhoni to become a future. However, what he went on to achieve was surely beyond expectation. Two years later, he was named the captain of the team and he proved his mettle immediately by guiding the Men in Blue to the inaugural T20 World Cup title. He also went on to win the 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy, becoming the only captain to clinch all three ICC Trophies.