This Day, That Year: When Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya & Lasith Maliga Tamed MS Dhoni’s Yellow Army During MI VS CSK, IPL 2019 (Watch Video)

MS Dhoni and Lasith Malinga (Photo Credits: IANS)

With the pandemic situation created due to the coronavirus, the IPL 2020 has been delayed and thus we do not have the live-action happening any sooner. Amid the crisis, we have only had to revisit the good old days in this section of ‘This Day, That Year’. Today we shall talk about the mouthwatering clashing between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings which happened on April 4, 2020, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Lasith Maliga tamed MS Dhoni’s Yellow Army and thus clinched victory in the early stages of the IPL 2019. MI beat CSK by 37 runs | Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score 15th T20 Match.

With this win, Mumbai Indians became the first team to win 100 matches in Indian Premier League. Now, let’s have a look at how the game panned out for both teams. So the match number 15 in the IPL witnessed CSK winning the toss and electing to bowl first. 'Early wickets' was the word that dominated in the first seven overs. Suryakumar Yadav scored 59 runs from 43 balls and provided much-needed stability. Yuvraj Singh continued his bad run of luck and made way to the pavilion on the score of 4 runs. Krunal and Hardik Pandya along with Kieron Pollard helped MI reach a total of 170 runs. You can check the video highlights of the game here.

CSK also had a bad start with both openers Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu departing in the first two overs. Suresh Raina also couldn’t do much. Only Kedar Jadhav had shown intent and survived the mighty spells by Malinga and scored a half-century. CSK lost eight wickets and scored 133 runs. Maling and Pandya both got three wickets each.