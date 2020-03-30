This Day, That Year: When West Indies’ Legendary All-Rounder Sir Garry Sobers Made his Test Debut

Sir Garry Sobers (Photo Credits: Twitter)

March 30 will be marked as one of the most significant dates in cricket history as on this day in 1954, West Indies’ legendary all-rounder Garry Sobers made his Test debut. The star cricketer is widely regarded as arguably the best all-rounder to have graced the gentleman’s game and his record in international cricket is nothing but sensational. However, it was this day only when Sobers’ prolific career went underway. Here are Some Great Facts and Records of Garry Sobers.

It was the fifth and last Test of England’s 1954 Tour of West Indies which was been played at the Sabina Park in Kingston. West Indies’s batting line-up collapsed badly in the first innings and they were bundled out for mere 139 runs. Sobers, who batted at number nine, made an unbeaten 14. West Indies’ misery worsened in the second innings and the visitors put on a magnificent batting show and piled up 414 runs. However, Sobers showcased his ability with the red-cherry and took four wickets.

ICC Remembers The Day:

One of the most illustrious Test careers began #OnThisDay in 1954 in Jamaica. In his debut against England, a 17-year-old Garry Sobers made 40 runs and claimed four wickets. pic.twitter.com/qXf7wiHWvb — ICC (@ICC) March 30, 2020

The home side put up a better batting performance in the third innings and scored 346 runs with the southpaw scoring 26. England chased the small target of 72 and won the match by nine wickets. So, the all-rounder didn’t make a dream start to his Test career but what followed after that was an absolute miracle.

The star cricketer played many magnificent knocks, bowled several breath-taking spells and was the poster boy of West Indies cricket team for almost two decades. He finishes his Test career with 8032 runs and 235 wickets in 93 Tests. Sobers went on to play a solitary ODI match too.

Well, there was nothing with Garry Sobers didn’t do on the cricket field and to honour him, International Cricket Council (ICC) introduced the Gary Sobers Trophy in 2004 which is given to the best international player of the year. The trophy was first awarded to former Indian captain Rahul Dravid.