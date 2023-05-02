We are nearing towards the end of group-stage matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Teams are looking to book their place in the IPL 2023 playoffs. Meanwhile, scroll down to find out today’s IPL 2023 schedule, LSG vs RCB match highlights and also get an update about the IPL 2023 points table and team standings. IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Gets Involved in War of Words With Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq After RCB vs LSG Match.

Today’s IPL 2023 Match Live: TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for May 02

In IPL 2023 Match number 44, Gujarat Titans take on Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The GT vs DC match takes place at 07:30 pm.

LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 Highlights

In a low-scoring thriller Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants with things heating up towards the end. RCB defended a paltry target of 127 runs to register their fifth win of the season. The hosts LSG were bundled out for just 108 runs. LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 Stat Highlights: Amit Mishra Achieves Special Milestone Despite Lucknow Super Giants' Defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL 2023 Points Table

Following their win over Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore moved to the fifth spot on the IPL 2023 points table. Meanwhile, LSG are now in the third spot with ten points. As of now, five teams have collected ten points including LSG and RCB.

