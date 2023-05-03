We are nearing the 50-game mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and all teams remain in contention for a spot in the playoffs although mathematically. Meanwhile, scroll down to find out today’s IPL 2023 schedule and fixtures, GT vs DC highlights and also get an update about IPL 2023 points table and team standings. IPL Cricketers Not Paid ' Fairly and Proportionately', Global Cricketers' Players Union Raises Concern.

Today’s IPL 2023 Match Live: TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for May 03

It is a weekday doubleheader in the IPL 2023. In the first match of the day, Lucknow Super Giants take on Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Sports City. The LSG vs CSK match takes place at 03:30 am. In the second game of the day, Punjab Kings host Mumbai Indians at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. The PBKS vs MI match takes place at 07:30 pm.

GT vs DC IPL 2023 Highlights

In an unexpected result, Delhi Capitals defeated defending champions Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 by five runs to register their third win of the season only. In a low scoring game, Ishant Sharma defended 12 runs in the last over to help DC win the match. Krunal Pandya to Lead Lucknow Super Giants in KL Rahul's Absence: Report.

IPL 2023 Points Table

Despite the defeat Gujarat Titans continue to be on top of the IPL 2023 points table as they happen to be the only team with 12 points in their kitty. Also Delhi Capitals continue to stay at the bottom spot even though they found a rare victory.

