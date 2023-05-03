The Indian Premier League has really come a long way now that it has entered it's 16th season which is currently ongoing and also recently hosted the 1000th match of the tournament. For 15 years it has been able to entertain the cricket fans across India and abroad, allowed talent to meet opportunity and has grown financially, making it one of the biggest leagues across the world. The league has made BCCI the richest cricketing board and with it's meteoric growth it has kept open the prospects of attracting more revenue in the near future. Although there has been complaints that despite the mega T20 league being rewarding to the cricket board, it is not as much rewarding to the participating cricketers. The head of the global cricketers’ player union has taken the opportunity to urge that the be participating cricketers in IPL should be paid "fairly and proportionately” as there is a concern that they are paid a much lower portion of the earned revenue. Lethal Spell! Mohammed Shami Wrecks Delhi Capitals' Batting Order With Figures of 4/11 During GT vs DC IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

As Telegraph Sport highlighted earlier this year, in IPL, players receive just 18 per cent of the revenue that team earn. In most sports leagues, at least half of revenue is paid to the players in wages. Talking to Telegraph Sport, Tom Moffat, the chief executive of the Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations, appealed to the cricketers in IPL and the recently inaugurated Women's Premier League. He said, “Players love playing in the IPL but there’s no doubt that if you look at it comparatively, as a percentage of overall revenue that the league generates, overall player payments are well behind other analogous sporting leagues. The IPL has changed the game and the BCCI has done a fantastic job. It’s one of the leading sporting competitions in the world and that is reflected in the per game value it generates. We look forward to continuing to see the IPL and WPL be successful and to players being paid fairly and proportionately to their contribution to the success of these and other leagues around the world.”

Although FICA are affiliated with players’ unions from seven of the 12 full member nations, including England, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand and West Indies, there is no players’ union in India, which is considered a major obstacle to players pushing to be paid a higher share of IPL revenue. 'What a Comeback!' Netizens Laud Ishant Sharma for His Last-Over Heroics As 35-Year-Old Pacer Defends 12 Runs Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023.

This year, all 10 franchises of IPL will receive £48 million a year from the Board of Control for Cricket in India, who themselves take around half of the league’s revenue. Additionally, franchises will expect to earn at least another £5 million in gate revenue, sponsorship and merchandise sales, taking their total revenue well clear of £50 million. Even after the BCCI’s share, teams only pass on around 18 per cent of their earnings to the players in salaries. This year, each IPL franchise has a salary cap of £9.5 million (95 crore). The cap will increase slightly, to £10 million, next season.

