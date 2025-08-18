Mumbai, August 18: On this day in 2008, Virat Kohli made his international debut against Sri Lanka and what followed was a flurry of memories and records made over the years. Let us look into a few of these.

1. 2011 World Cup Win

Virat's first major moment came in 2011, when he captured the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup at home as an upstart. He contributed a vital 49-ball 35 in a partnership with Gautam Gambhir, which set up the tone for a successful chase of 275 runs against Sri Lanka after a shaky start. On This Day in 2008: 19-Year-Old Virat Kohli Made His International Debut for India, Former Indian Captain Completes 17 Years in World Cricket Today.

2.The 'Chasemaster' Arrives at Hobart

When Lankan Lions set a massive 321 to chase, the task got even scarier when India needed to chase it down in 40 overs. Entered a young Virat, firing 133* in 86 balls, with 16 fours and two sixes and smashing a prime Lasith Malinga all over the park to chase it down in 36.4 overs and earning a much-needed bonus point to keep finals hopes alive.

3. Champions Trophy 2013 Win

Virat won his second major title with India, sealing the CT 2013 by beating England by five runs in the final. He played a crucial knock of 43 in 34 balls, forming a 47-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja when India was 66/5.

4. Adelaide Twin Tons on Test Captaincy Debut

Stepping in to fill an injured Dhoni's shoes, Virat's twin tons (115 and 141) gave India signs of things to expect from Virat as a captain. He went after a target of 364 on the final day, stitching a remarkable stand with Ajinkya Rahane, but it was not meant to be as India lost by 48 runs.

5. World Cup century against Pakistan in 2015

During the match against Pakistan in the 2015 Cricket World Cup, Virat entered the history books, becoming the first Indian with a WC ton against arch-rivals, scoring 126-ball 107 to set a match-winning target of 301 for Pakistanis. Once again, Virat chose Adelaide Oval to be his happy hunting ground.

6. T20 World Cup 2016

The 2016 calendar year Virat just could not do anything wrong as a batter. During the home T20 WC, Virat gave his all, scoring 273 runs in five matches at an average of 136.50, with three half-centuries, including a classic 82* against Australia in a virtual knockout match at Mohali.

7. 71st international Ton After Over 1,000 Days

Having not scored a century since 2019, Virat entered Asia Cup 2022 with massive expectations following a rough patch of form. However, after 1,020 days, the century drought was over in a dead rubber against Afghanistan, scoring 122* in just 61 balls, smashing Afghan bowlers all over the park. Virat ended as India's top-run-getter in the tournament with 276 runs.

8. 82* against Pakistan at T20 WC 2022

During the T20 WC 2022 campaign opener, India was down at 31/4. Virat rebuilt the innings brick-by-brick with Hardik Pandya, scoring an icy 82* in 53 balls, including two back-to-back sixes against Haris Rauf in the 19th over, the first of which is described as 'Shot of the Century'. Virat Kohli Completes 17 Glorious Years in International Cricket, From Delhi to Melbourne; Check Full List.

9. Going Past Sachin's 49 ODI Century Record

A moment for ages. During the 2023 semifinal against New Zealand, Virat became the first player to reach 50 ODI centuries, that too in front of his idol Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anuskha Sharma sitting in the stands of iconic Wankhede Stadium. He played a match-winning knock of 117, taking India to a match-winning, imposing 397/4.

10. T20 World Cup Win in 2024

What a fairytale ending. After a poor tournament in T20 WC for the first time ever, Virat saved his best for the last, scoring a clutch 76 in 59 balls, taking India to 176/7, which proved to be seven runs too much for Proteas. He retired from T20Is with a match-winning fifty, Player of the Match award and the trophy in his hands in his final game.