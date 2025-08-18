On this day, August 18, 2008, Virat Kohli marked his international debut for the India national cricket team. Today, in 2025, Virat Kohli completes 17 years of his epic era in the world of international cricket. Virat Kohli, then aged 19 years, made his debut for Team India on August 18, 2008, in an ODI match against Sri Lanka at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. Kohli had only scored 12 runs off 22 balls in that match, but the innings registered the beginning of one of the greatest careers in cricket. Virat Kohli went on to play 123 Tests, 302 ODIs, and 125 T20Is. In Tests, Virat Kohli retired with 9230 runs; in T20Is, 4188 runs; while he is still a player in ODIs, where he has 15192 runs. "King" Kohli has 82 centuries in international matches, 30 in Tests, 51 in ODIs, and one in T20I. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Spotted Walking on a Street in London, Video of Star Couple Goes Viral.

Virat Kohli Completes 17 Years in International Cricket

It's August 18, 2025, marking 17 years since Virat Kohli's international debut in an ODI against Sri Lanka in Dambulla. 17 years of Greatness .🫡🐐 pic.twitter.com/0dcsCEIXiT — 𝓥𝓪𝓶𝓲𝓴𝓪 (@18centuryleft) August 17, 2025

