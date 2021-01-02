Usman Khawaja is not a part of the Test team for a while now. But that surely does not bog him and even during times like these, the Australian batsman spoke about the importance of three things in his life- Trusting God's plan, gratitude and having patience. He had a long conversation about this when the game between Sydney Thunders and Renegades was halted due to rains. Khawaja who represents Renegades in the Big Bash League 2020-21, spoke in detail about how he trusts the plan of God. Khawaja was dropped midway during the Ashes 2019 and ever since has not found a place in the Test squad. Ricky Ponting Feels It Will Be Difficult for Usman Khawaja to Make Return to Australian Team After Being Omitted From 2020-21 Contract List.

He further said that gratitude is also another important thing for him. "As someone who believes in God, there is a plan that has got to happen. (Two) I try to stay really patient. Whether that’s runs, wins, anything in life – I try to stay patient," said Khawaja. The Australian batsman further said that he would rather count on his blessings and is thankful for having the best things in life.

Khawaja said that he lives in a beautiful country like Australia and has almost everything that an individual needs to survive- wife, family, kids and food on the table. "I love a coffee so I’m grateful I can go out every day for a coffee. There’s so many people out there who can’t even do that," he elaborated while speaking about gratitude.

